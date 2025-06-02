Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index sank under 99 mark on Monday amid renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China after the US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that China had violated their trade agreement. In a counter statement on Monday, Chinas Ministry of Commerce said the US had seriously undermined the agreement reached during Geneva talks in May, where both nations agreed to significantly lower tariffs on each other's goods. If the US persists in its unilateral approach and continues to harm China's interests, China will resolutely take strong measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the MOFCOM spokesperson noted. The dollar also weakened after President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US will double tariffs on steel imports to 50% starting June 4. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.63, down more than half a percent. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying elevated by more than 0.6% at $1.1446 and $1.3554 respectively. Meanwhile, investors now await Powell speech and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May for further cues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Sensex drops 77 pts, Nifty closes under 24,750 amid global trade tensions

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.31%

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story