Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.31%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.31% at 971.25 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 7.48%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 4.98% and Anant Raj Ltd jumped 3.33%. The Nifty Realty index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 9.70% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.15% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.14% to close at 24716.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 81373.75 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

