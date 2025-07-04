Dollar index slips back under 97 mark amid tariff jitters

The dollar index is seen reducing gains following a spike in the following session after a stronger-than-expected June jobs report. US nonfarm payrolls rose by 147,000 in June, above forecasts of 110,000. The US unemployment rate edged down to 4.1% in June contrary to expectations of an uptick to 4.3%.Initial jobless claims in the US eased by 4,000 from last week to 233,000 for the week ending June 28. Meanwhile, easing geo-political tensions in the Middle East is limiting upside appeal for the safe haven currency. The greenback also faces challenges amid prevailing uncertainty on US President Donald Trump's plans for tariffs on various countries. President Trump reportedly said on Thursday that he will begin sending letters on trade tariffs starting Friday to 10 countries at a time, outlining proposed tariff rates ranging from 20% to 30%.The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 96.53, down 0.31% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app