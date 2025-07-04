Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KP Green rises after securing Rs 52 cr orders across segments

KP Green rises after securing Rs 52 cr orders across segments

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
KP Green Engineering added 1.32% to Rs 540 after the company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 52.31 crore from multiple clients across five different segments.

These orders include Rs 11.57 crore for solar projects, which cover fixed tilt module mounting structures, supply of tracker type module mounting structures, and structure parts.

Additionally, the company secured Rs 17.31 crore for transmission towers for the 33/66/220KV network, Rs 0.46 crore for crash barriers for railway track fencing and other applications, Rs 3.97 crore for solar rooftop projects, and Rs 19 crore for heavy engineering structures for the Chennai Metro. These diversified orders are expected to drive further growth for KP Green Engineering across its key sectors.

KP Green Engineering is proud to announce its first order in the newly launched heavy engineering segmenta Rs 19 crore contract awarded for the prestigious Chennai Metro project. The order, which will be manufactured at the companys flagship Matar plant, is expected to be completed in FY 2026.

This milestone marks a significant step in the companys strategic expansion into heavy engineering, diversifying its capabilities and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in infrastructure solutions. The company is committed to delivering excellence across all segments and sustaining its growth trajectory in the years ahead.

KP Green Engineering is engaged in the business of Fabrication, Galvanizing, Fault Rectification Team, Patrolling of Optical Fiber Cables, Site Clearance Work, Solar Rooftop Installation, Sale of Solar Electricity, EPC, Mobile Tower Manufacturing, and Turnkey Service Provider to Mobile and Renewable Energy Industry.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 190.8% to Rs 74.01 crore on a 99% rise in net sales to Rs 649.64 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

