Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL rates bank facilities of ACME Raisar Solar Energy

CRISIL rates bank facilities of ACME Raisar Solar Energy

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CRISIL Ratings has assigned 'CRISIL AA /Stable' rating to long-term bank facilities of ACME Raisar Solar Energy (ARSEPL), wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings (Acme Solar). This rating is assigned to 300 MW (AC) capacity located in Fategarh, Rajasthan for its Rs 890 crores term loan facility from REC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KP Green rises after securing Rs 52 cr orders across segments

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 11% YoY to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q1

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh crore in Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank jumps after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 282 cr

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story