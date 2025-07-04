CRISIL rates bank facilities of ACME Raisar Solar Energy

CRISIL Ratings has assigned 'CRISIL AA /Stable' rating to long-term bank facilities of ACME Raisar Solar Energy (ARSEPL), wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings (Acme Solar). This rating is assigned to 300 MW (AC) capacity located in Fategarh, Rajasthan for its Rs 890 crores term loan facility from REC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News