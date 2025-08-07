Dollar index slips under 98 mark; Initial jobless claims eyed

The dollar index slips under 98 mark in Asian hours on Thursday awaiting further developments surrounding the next US Federal Reserve Chairman. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint the Feds Chair and Kuglers replacement by the end of the week. Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected US data this week alongside nonfarm payrolls report for July pointed to a cooling labor market and boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will slash rates. All eyes are now awaiting initial jobless claims for further signals.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that the Fed still has some ground to cover on its fight with inflation pressures despite overall progress. Daly highlighted that the Fed may be forced to act soon without having the full picture. Moreover, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Fed Board of Governors member Lisa Cook cautioned that persistent uncertainty remains a major obstacle to effective policy transmission and challenges the central banks ability to manage interest rates efficiently. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at one and half week low of 97.90, down 0.08% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app