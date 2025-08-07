Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Jindal Stainless has reported 11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 715 crore on a 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,207 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review aggregated to Rs 8,897 crore, up 8% YoY.

EBIDTA improved by 8% to Rs 1,310 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,212 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 969 crore, up by 9% from Rs 886 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said: Despite continued volatility in the global landscape, Jindal Stainless has reinforced its market leadership underpinned by our customer-centric approach, sustained product and special grades innovation, and continued operational efficiency.

We are advancing our presence across high-impact sectors such as railways, automotive, and infrastructure, while unlocking new opportunities across the sectors through strategic partnerships and application-driven offerings. Our initiatives like co-branding programmes and loyalty schemes are redefining customer engagement and operational agility."

Jindal Stainless is Indias leading stainless-steel manufacturer of stainless steel flat products, in austenitic, ferritic, martensitic and duplex grades in India used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.

The scrip declined 3.32% to currently trade at Rs 709.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

