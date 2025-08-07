Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless has reported 11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 715 crore on a 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,207 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review aggregated to Rs 8,897 crore, up 8% YoY.

EBIDTA improved by 8% to Rs 1,310 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,212 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 969 crore, up by 9% from Rs 886 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless, said: Despite continued volatility in the global landscape, Jindal Stainless has reinforced its market leadership underpinned by our customer-centric approach, sustained product and special grades innovation, and continued operational efficiency.