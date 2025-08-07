Diligent Media Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BLB Ltd, Indo Farm Equipment Ltd, IZMO Ltd and BGR Energy Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2025.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd surged 14.93% to Rs 5.62 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76506 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37153 shares in the past one month. Indo Farm Equipment Ltd spiked 10.90% to Rs 207.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17670 shares in the past one month. IZMO Ltd spurt 10.25% to Rs 396.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8271 shares in the past one month.