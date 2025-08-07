Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 138.35 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 93.38% to Rs 42.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 138.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.35129.4576.3878.1887.7858.5755.5631.2642.6622.06

