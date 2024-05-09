Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Stays Firm At One-Week High

Dollar Index Stays Firm At One-Week High

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dollar index is steadying above 105 mark on Thursday, awaiting further cues on Federal stance on interest rate that could give guidance on direction. Recent hawkish comments from Fed officials are keeping the greenback supported. Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins emphasized the necessity for the US economy to cool down to reach the central bank's 2% inflation target. Currently the DXY futures, that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 105.45, marginally up on the day. The index is quoting at a one-week high and has been rising for four consecutive days. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading marginally lower at $1.0763 and $1.2494 respectively. GBPUSD pair eye BoE monetary policy decision due later in the global day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

DXY Dips To Over One- Month Low On Powell Comments; ADP Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

Dollar Index Takes Charge Above 104 Mark

Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Indices trade with major losses; oil &amp; gas shares decline

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in two cases

Tata Power Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 1,046 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance plans public issue of NCDs of Rs 200 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story