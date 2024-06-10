Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2024.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Sanofi India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rallis India Ltd soared 12.60% to Rs 317.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43626 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd surged 11.75% to Rs 75.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd spiked 10.48% to Rs 669.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23329 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spurt 9.54% to Rs 183.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd exploded 9.12% to Rs 10441. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1419 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sanofi India, Cipla join hands to promote CNS products in India

Motilal Oswal edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

Dr Reddy's rises on distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare

Jubilant Pharmova declines after US FDA issues 3 observations to Washington-based facility

Stable government at the Centre will further strengthen economic landscape: FICCI

Knowledge Marine spurts on Rs 6-cr order win

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares rally for 4th day

US Dollar Index Net Speculative Longs Rise Further

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story