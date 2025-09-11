Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index wobbles near 7-week low ahead of US CPI data

Dollar index wobbles near 7-week low ahead of US CPI data

Sep 11 2025
The dollar index is attempting recovery from a near seven-week low on Thursday morning in Asia with all eyes on August US consumer inflation data due for the day for further cues on Federal rate decision. Data yesterday showed US Producer Prices rose less than expected in August, reinforcing the view that the US central bank will deliver rate cuts at its upcoming policy meeting. US PPI declined by 0.1% on month in August, compared to the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.9%) in the previous reading. Core PPI which excludes food and energy prices, declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis in August. Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East are boosting safe-haven flows in dollar. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.53, up 0.18% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 11 2025

