Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 12.76% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 380.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.380.73331.5510.939.8036.5528.8627.1022.6819.9717.71

