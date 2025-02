Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 175.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.63% to Rs 37.58 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 175.97% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 124.63% to Rs 37.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.5816.7369.4850.1525.848.3325.798.2914.245.16

