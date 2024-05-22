Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5916.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5916.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 499.96 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 5916.36% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 499.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.68% to Rs 90.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1572.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1393.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales499.96406.38 23 1572.271393.83 13 OPM %11.422.06 -9.986.65 - PBDT52.936.21 752 143.0083.27 72 PBT46.281.95 2273 121.7365.63 85 NP33.090.55 5916 90.2052.54 72

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

