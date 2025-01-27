Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 3357.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 1501.12% to Rs 28.50 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 3357.78% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1501.12% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales28.501.78 1501 OPM %55.1241.01 -PBDT16.560.83 1895 PBT16.490.45 3564 NP15.560.45 3358

