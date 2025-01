Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 45.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 121.51 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 45.66% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 121.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.51123.5630.5744.0941.9860.2627.3750.3320.3037.36

