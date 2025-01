Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 19.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1294.46 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 19.40% to Rs 142.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1294.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1156.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1294.461156.1420.4524.91245.25274.42192.06235.82142.38176.64

