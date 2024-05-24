Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 403.74 croreNet profit of Doms Industries rose 32.93% to Rs 45.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 403.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.84% to Rs 153.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 1537.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
