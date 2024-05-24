Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.99% to Rs 403.74 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 32.93% to Rs 45.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.99% to Rs 403.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.84% to Rs 153.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 1537.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales403.74336.48 20 1537.141211.89 27 OPM %18.8118.41 -17.7415.40 - PBDT77.3759.66 30 265.72179.41 48 PBT62.9649.14 28 214.48138.76 55 NP45.1733.98 33 153.1495.81 60

