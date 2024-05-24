Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 22.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank declined 22.37% to Rs 274.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1969.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 1306.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 8298.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7220.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News