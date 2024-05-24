Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 22.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 22.37% to Rs 274.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1969.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 1306.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 8298.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7220.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2200.561969.318298.507220.2357.3658.2163.1962.09315.16432.281562.971440.48315.16432.281562.971440.48274.43353.531306.611179.68

