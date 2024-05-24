Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 22.37% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Total Operating Income rise 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 22.37% to Rs 274.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.74% to Rs 2200.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1969.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.76% to Rs 1306.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.93% to Rs 8298.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7220.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2200.561969.31 12 8298.507220.23 15 OPM %57.3658.21 -63.1962.09 - PBDT315.16432.28 -27 1562.971440.48 9 PBT315.16432.28 -27 1562.971440.48 9 NP274.43353.53 -22 1306.611179.68 11

May 24 2024

