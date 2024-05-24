Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 27.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 27.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 128.95 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 27.91% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 128.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.03% to Rs 82.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 493.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales128.95134.47 -4 493.06486.27 1 OPM %23.8324.44 -24.2921.35 - PBDT36.4431.09 17 133.66109.86 22 PBT30.8325.36 22 110.7186.51 28 NP24.4319.10 28 82.9964.82 28

