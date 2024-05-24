Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Estate Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HB Estate Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 31.36 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 31.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 109.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.3627.80 13 109.4096.43 13 OPM %40.9133.09 -35.5133.14 - PBDT7.044.77 48 14.779.78 51 PBT5.172.91 78 7.332.56 186 NP4.52-11.42 LP 3.89-11.63 LP

