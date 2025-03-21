DPIIT inks pact with Yes Bank to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YES BANK with an aim to foster innovation and provide crucial support to product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country. The partnership will leverage DPIITs Startup India initiative and YES BANKs financial expertise to facilitate market linkages, funding access, mentorship, and infrastructure support for early-stage ventures. Startups will benefit from YES BANKs HeadStartup program, which offers tailored banking and financial solutions, including working capital, credit access, and cash flow management. Additionally, they will gain access to YES BANKs extensive network, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise, enabling them to scale operations and attract investments effectively.

