Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DPIIT inks pact with Yes Bank to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

DPIIT inks pact with Yes Bank to strengthen India's startup ecosystem

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YES BANK with an aim to foster innovation and provide crucial support to product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country. The partnership will leverage DPIITs Startup India initiative and YES BANKs financial expertise to facilitate market linkages, funding access, mentorship, and infrastructure support for early-stage ventures. Startups will benefit from YES BANKs HeadStartup program, which offers tailored banking and financial solutions, including working capital, credit access, and cash flow management. Additionally, they will gain access to YES BANKs extensive network, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise, enabling them to scale operations and attract investments effectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cascading benefits of IT-led growth strengthens the overall economy: Piyush Goyal

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

HCC shares soar as JV secures Rs 2,470 crore Tata Power Contract

KDDL gains on incorporating new subsidiary in Chandigarh

Nifty trades above 23,250 mark; Realty shares climb

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story