Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 22.32% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 116.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.92100.0231.7631.4033.7728.7823.1918.9117.2614.11

