Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.130.1115.3800.030.020.030.020.020.02

