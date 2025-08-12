Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crestchem standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of Crestchem declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.035.25 -4 OPM %7.1614.48 -PBDT0.490.84 -42 PBT0.470.83 -43 NP0.350.60 -42

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

