Crestchem standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Crestchem declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.035.257.1614.480.490.840.470.830.350.60

