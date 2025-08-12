Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Jamshri Realty rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.841.6730.988.980.370.420.150.060.090.01

