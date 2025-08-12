Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 28.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.53% to Rs 101.08 crore

Net profit of Bright Brothers rose 28.34% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.53% to Rs 101.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.0883.178.158.106.265.203.462.773.172.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News