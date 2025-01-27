Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2025.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2025.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd tumbled 17.06% to Rs 4984 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5897 shares in the past one month.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd crashed 14.33% to Rs 224.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11970 shares in the past one month.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd lost 13.13% to Rs 1548. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17452 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd plummeted 12.92% to Rs 213. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28541 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd slipped 12.55% to Rs 616.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3183 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News