Regency World Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Regency World Consulting reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.180.20 -10 OPM %0-40.00 -5.56-10.00 - PBDT0-0.02 100 0.01-0.02 LP PBT0-0.02 100 0.01-0.02 LP NP0-0.02 100 0.01-0.02 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

