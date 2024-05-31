Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 127.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 127.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 80.27% to Rs 164.14 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 127.45% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.27% to Rs 164.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.03% to Rs 108.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.56% to Rs 500.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 339.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales164.1491.05 80 500.46339.16 48 OPM %41.8835.87 -40.7335.35 - PBDT52.7222.44 135 147.4287.32 69 PBT51.7921.59 140 143.8384.70 70 NP37.8716.65 127 108.0865.89 64

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

