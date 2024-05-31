Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 127.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.27% to Rs 164.14 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 127.45% to Rs 37.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.27% to Rs 164.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.03% to Rs 108.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.56% to Rs 500.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 339.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

