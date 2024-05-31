Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Apollo Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales decline 28.88% to Rs 13.00 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Apollo Industries reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.15% to Rs 11.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.59% to Rs 57.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0018.28 -29 57.0771.87 -21 OPM %-16.85-12.31 --5.26-7.72 - PBDT1.942.34 -17 18.4116.60 11 PBT0.791.08 -27 13.5911.50 18 NP-1.81-0.67 -170 11.0611.42 -3

