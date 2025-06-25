Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Dr Lal Pathlabs (DLPL) has expanded its genomics capabilities by adding Illumina's NovaSeq X Series to its dedicated genomics division, Genevolve. With the integration of Illumina's latest technology, DLPL can now deliver faster and more accurate genomic research insights.

The NovaSeq X system features Illumina's cutting-edge XLEAP-SBS chemistry, offering unmatched throughput, accuracy, and sustainability. The NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, more than double the throughput of Illumina's previous sequencers. Its unprecedented speed, scale, and accuracy push the limits of what's possible in genetic sequencing. And its powerful technology allows users to unlock previously unimaginable discoveries and advancements.