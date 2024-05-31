Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr M Induscorp standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Dr M Induscorp standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Dr M Induscorp rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.08 -25 0.240.40 -40 OPM %-150.00-62.50 --108.33-52.50 - PBDT0.050.01 400 0.090.09 0 PBT0.050.01 400 0.080.08 0 NP0.050.01 400 0.080.08 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

