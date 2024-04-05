Dr Reddys and Bayer partner to market and distribute second brand of Vericiguat in India

Dr Reddys Laboratories and Bayer announced that both companies have entered into a partnership to market and distribute a second brand of Vericiguat in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Dr. Reddy's under the brand name Gantra.

Vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, in India, is indicated, along with guideline-based medical therapy, in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%), following a recent event of worsening heart failure which required hospitalization or outpatient intravenous (IV) diuretics.

Vericiguat works on a pathway not currently targeted by existing heart failure treatments and can reduce the combined risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in such patient . India has between 8-10 million people with heart failure, making it one of the largest populations with this condition.

