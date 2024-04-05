Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys and Bayer partner to market and distribute second brand of Vericiguat in India

Dr Reddys and Bayer partner to market and distribute second brand of Vericiguat in India

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dr Reddys Laboratories and Bayer announced that both companies have entered into a partnership to market and distribute a second brand of Vericiguat in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Dr. Reddy's under the brand name Gantra.

Vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, in India, is indicated, along with guideline-based medical therapy, in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%), following a recent event of worsening heart failure which required hospitalization or outpatient intravenous (IV) diuretics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vericiguat works on a pathway not currently targeted by existing heart failure treatments and can reduce the combined risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in such patient . India has between 8-10 million people with heart failure, making it one of the largest populations with this condition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sarveshwar Foods to distribute 'Bharat' brand Rice in Jammu &amp; Kashmir

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.39%, Gains for third straight session

Biocon Biologics set to introduce YESAFILI, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadian market

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 30.78% in the December 2023 quarter

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises transitions towards lean organization structure

Pulsar International fixes record date for stock split

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 29.88 times

INR Appreciates On RBI Decision; Elevated Oil Prices, Strong Dollar Cap Gains

IIFL Finance spurts 17% in five days; to acquire minority stake in NSE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story