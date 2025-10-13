Dredging Corp appoints Capt. S. Divakar as MD & CEO

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) approved the appointment of Capt. S. Divakar, chief general manager (CGM), as managing director (MD) & CEO (additional charge), additional director, and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

This appointment will be effective from 16 October 2025, following the completion of the tenure of Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS, whose term as managing director (MD) & CEO (additional charge) ends on 15 October 2025.

Capt. Divakar will hold the position until a regular incumbent assumes the role, or for a period of six months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Capt. S. Divakar, born on June 23, 1968, holds a Dredge Master Grade-I Certificate of Competency. He began his career at DCI as a cadet in 1987 and served onboard dredgers for 22 years, rising through the ranks from Cadet to Captain. Leveraging his extensive experience in both operations and shore service, Capt. Divakar has over 34 years of experience encompassing both technical and commercial aspects of dredging operations.

He has held senior management roles ashore for approximately 12 years and is credited with his unique expertise in managing dredger operations and techno-commercial functions. Capt. Divakar currently holds 99 shares in DCI. Dredging Corporation of India is providing comprehensive dredging services including capital dredging, maintenance dredging, land reclamation, and beach nourishment for major and minor Indian ports, as well as naval establishments. The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 31.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 60.6% year on year to Rs 242.24 crore in Q1 FY26.