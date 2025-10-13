Ujaas Energy allots 2.22 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Ujaas Energy has allotted 2,22,65,184 bonus equity shares on 13 October 2025 in ratio of 2:1 to those eligible public shareholders whose name appeared in the Register of Members of the Company as on 10 October 2025. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 13,33,97,814 equity shares of Re 1 each.

