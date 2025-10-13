Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.08, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.33% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.08, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25181.05. The Sensex is at 82181.81, down 0.39%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 18.82% in last one month.