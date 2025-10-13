Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in Middle East

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won grid infrastructure orders in Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilization of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience. Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE's grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV Substation in UAE is crucial. L&T PT&D has won an order to engineer, procure and construct this 400 kV Substation.

Another order has been secured for building a set of new 132kV substations in the Middle East to cater to the electricity demand growth.

In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with integration of renewable energy power plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

