Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 211.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 204.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.211.79204.5011.78-0.743.46-17.56-33.07-55.29-34.18-33.51

