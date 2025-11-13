Asian Granito India consolidated net profit rises 151.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 406.92 crore

Net profit of Asian Granito India rose 151.00% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 406.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 383.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.406.92383.689.013.8132.909.4119.67-3.2816.296.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News