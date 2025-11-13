Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 858.77 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 11.87% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 858.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.858.77705.905.165.9833.7129.5927.0724.3120.2618.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News