Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 248.70 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 102.24% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 248.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.248.70219.7016.7012.9037.8325.5221.7810.9116.268.04

