PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 158.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 158.52% to Rs 215.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.98% to Rs 1127.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1427.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

