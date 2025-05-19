DRL's USA facility gets 2 observations from USFDA

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a GMP inspection at its API Middleburgh facility in New York, USA from 12th May to 16th May 2025.

The USFDA completed aforementioned inspection and issued form-483 with two observations.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24.

The counter shed 0.35% to end at Rs 1,230.50 on Friday, 16 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News