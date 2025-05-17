Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 16.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 72.18 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm declined 16.57% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 72.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.21% to Rs 26.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 264.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

