WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 18.11 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 17.43% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.13% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 64.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.1118.01 1 64.7168.75 -6 OPM %22.3621.10 -23.3520.04 - PBDT4.253.97 7 15.3714.14 9 PBT1.371.78 -23 5.695.66 1 NP0.901.09 -17 4.033.87 4

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

