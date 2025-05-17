WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 18.11 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 17.43% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.13% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 64.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

