J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 224.25 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 17.27% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 224.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.45% to Rs 64.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 847.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales224.25181.36 24 847.94667.69 27 OPM %8.699.45 -10.166.79 - PBDT22.9219.49 18 95.2849.43 93 PBT21.5518.15 19 89.9044.90 100 NP15.3513.09 17 64.0230.86 107

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

