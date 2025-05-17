J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 224.25 croreNet profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 17.27% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 224.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.45% to Rs 64.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 847.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
