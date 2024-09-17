Droneacharya Aerial bags export order worth $240,000 for supplying drone components

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations said that it has secured an export order for the supply of Drone components for heavy payload logistic drones, valued at USD 240,000.

This order entails supplying drone components to MB Darvilis, Lithuania. The contract has to be executed within a period of 40 days.

This export order will significantly strengthen the company's position as a reliable supplier of high-tech drone components, further boosting its credibility in the global markets.

"The successful execution of this order is expected to open up new opportunities for future collaborations and expand DroneAcharya's export portfolio.