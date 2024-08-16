Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 403.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 109.43 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 403.28% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 109.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales109.4391.06 20 OPM %6.203.47 -PBDT4.550.87 423 PBT4.530.86 427 NP3.070.61 403

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

