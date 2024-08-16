Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 403.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 109.43 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 403.28% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 109.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.109.4391.066.203.474.550.874.530.863.070.61

